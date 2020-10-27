Cloudy and cool across central Indiana; Hurricane Zeta zeroes in on the Gulf Coast

Our cooler than average weather will continue and this will also be a wet week. After a dry Wednesday, another storm system will move into the state Thursday and give us another up to an inch of rain through Friday morning. Temperatures will be slightly warmer this weekend with highs near 60 degrees. Dry weather is in the forecast for trick or treaters across central Indiana Saturday evening.

Meanwhile our active hurricane season also continues. After making landfall in Mexico, Hurricane Zeta has cross the Yucatan Peninsula and is back in the Gulf of Mexico. The storms is moving toward the U.S and is gaining strength. Landfall as a category one hurricane is expected along the central Gulf Coast Wednesday evening.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. We go from Daylight Saving time to Standard Time on Sunday.

So far this has been a wet month.

Rain and t-storms are likely Thursday,

Gusty winds are likely Thursday.

Rain will continue through late Thursday afternoon.

The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70.

Hurricane Zeta has moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

This is the second most active hurricane season on record.

Hurricane Zeta will make landfall Wednesday evening.

Remnants of Hurricane Zeta will soak the southeast.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday.