After a near record high of 72° on Monday afternoon a cold front moved across the state Monday night and we’ve said goodbye to unseasonably warm temperatures and are entering a lengthy stretch of much cooler conditions. Highs were in the 40s Tuesday and we turn colder tonight as temperatures will drop below freezing Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be cloudy, breezy and cool with temperatures that will peak in the low to mid 40s. We stay dry through Thursday afternoon and late Thursday evening rain will begin to build in from the west. As the moisture spreads across the state through the overnight hours, a transition to a mix of rain and snow showers is expected in parts of central Indiana. This could lead to some messy roads Friday morning, primarily north of Indianapolis.

We’ll stay cool through the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows below freezing. Expect dry weather on Saturday with another chance for rain and snow showers on Sunday.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day.

Wednesday will be a windy, cool day.

March is off to a mild start.

March has been a wet month so far.

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend.