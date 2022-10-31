Creepy clouds, freaky fog and slimy showers are likely for Trick or Treaters today. Temperatures will hold near 60° and visibility will be limited as fog builds after sunset. October ended as a drier, cooler than average month, but a weather pattern change is on the way for the rest of the work week.

The average high this time of year is 59°. November opens tomorrow and the first week of the month will feature sunny skies and mild temperatures. After a foggy morning, skies will clear and high temperatures will rise to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. We’ll stay with sunny skies from Wednesday through Saturday, with temperatures 10° above average. We’ll be in the mid 70s by Friday and Saturday. This will be a dry week with our next chance for rain coming Saturday night through Sunday.

Fall colors have peaked across central Indiana and we change our clocks this weekend. We turn back on hour Sunday morning as Standard Time begins. That is also a good time to change the batteries in the your smoke and carbon dioxide detectors and in your weather radio.

This has been a dry fall and October rainfall was below average.

After a cloudy start, skies will clear Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday will stay cloudy with fog, but temperatures will warm above average in the afternoon.

Expect a mild, first week of November.

Fall colors have peaked and we return to Standard Time this weekend.