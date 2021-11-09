Clouds moving in ahead but temperatures remain mild

It won’t be as sunny today compared to Monday, but overall we still have a pleasant day on tap. Temperatures Tuesday morning are comfortably cool, in the mid to upper 40s for most and the skies are starting off mostly sunny. Clouds will increase into the afternoon ahead of a weak boundary that brings us minor rain chances later on in the afternoon and evening. This is still a great day to get outside as afternoon temperatures remain mild, peaking in the low to mid 60s.

Rain chances arrive late this afternoon but mainly come in the form of isolated sprinkles to spotty light showers. Rain chances continue on through the evening but most will remain dry.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with mild temperatures, more cloud cover around and a slim chance for a light shower. The real shake-up comes later in the week on Thursday. A more powerful frontal boundary starts sliding our way, bringing us rain, windy conditions, followed by cooler temperatures. Take in the calmer, warmer conditions while you can. By the weekend, highs will struggle to rise into the lower 40s and a few snowflakes, likely in the form of flurries, can’t be ruled out.