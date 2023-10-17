It will be a partly sunny and cool Tuesday. Temperatures will run just a few degrees warmer than where we peaked on Monday. We hit out forecast high of 57° yesterday and high temperatures today should be near 60°.

Winds shifting out of the southwest this evening will lead to a milder Wednesday. Before we get to warmer temperatures though, we have to get through a slightly cooler night. Clouds will be decreasing this evening and less cloud coverage overnight means more heat can escape from the surface. Temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to start in the mid 40s. However, Wednesday afternoon will be feeling pretty nice. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s. A few locations tomorrow may even hit 70°.

Rain moves in late Wednesday night. A round of showers early Thursday are expected to leave wet roadways for the morning commute. Although Thursday will be a ‘wetter’ day of the week, there will periods of dry time too. After a morning round of rain, a fair amount of dry time is expected through much of the afternoon before more rain returns in the evening. Off and on rain chances will continue Friday and Saturday but both days will feature gaps of dry time as well.