It’s a frosty start across central Indiana with patchy, dense fog that has developed. Some locations have seen visibility drop to less than 1/2 a mile.

Reduced visibility will be a concern through sunrise and then the fog will quickly burn off. We’re starting the day with a lot of sunshine in the area but we are significantly colder than yesterday morning.

Temperatures are starting near or below freezing but will rebound to the upper 40s this afternoon.

The winter storm system that brought heavy snow to the central plains is moving east and weakening.

This system will be throwing clouds our way this afternoon but we remain primarily dry until the overnight hours. Scattered light rain is possible, primarily south of Indianapolis, Thursday morning.

Off-and-on rain showers continue into the afternoon Thursday with a transition for some locations to a wintry mix and snow during the evening. Some minor accumulations will be possible by Friday morning, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces.

A slight shift in the track and timing of this system could greatly change the impacts we see from this system, so, be sure to continue to check back for updates.

Another shot of a few rain showers and a wintry mix will be possible on New Year’s Eve evening. We will start 2024 with temperatures much closer to normal levels with highs only in the mid-30s.