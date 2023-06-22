Cloudier and not as warm across central Indiana Thursday. It will still be a pleasant day with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon. The upper level low that’s been lingering nearby for the past several days is sliding back north. In doing so, more clouds are being thrown our way and the chance for a spotty shower remains.

The Indianapolis Indians are home again for a night game at Victory Field. This will be a fantastic evening for a ball game. Humidity has dropped to the comfortable range, temperatures will be comfortably warm and the rain chance remains slim.

Drought conditions to worsen

We desperately need to rainfall. The Drought Monitor will update at 8 AM today. The most recent update put almost the entire northern half of the state in ‘moderate drought’ conditions with ‘severe drought’ conditions in the northwestern side of the state. We’re expecting conditions to worsen in the newest update. There are very minimal prospects of rain in the forecast moving forward. Our next best chance for more potentially impactful rain (for some) will come in a couple waves Sunday and Monday with scattered showers and storms that will move through.

A hot weekend

This weekend will be a hot one! Temperatures will reach into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Humidity is set to climb for the second half of the week. That means we could be seeing Heat Index (Feels-like) temperatures in the mid 90s on Sunday. Don’t get used to the heat. We drop back to highs in the 70s and 80s next week.