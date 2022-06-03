INDIANAPOLIS — Motorists should be on the lookout for two road closures and a shift in traffic on State Road 37 over the weekend.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said the closures come as I-69 Finish Line contractors replace the Mann Road bridge over I-465 and build a roundabout to connect Bluff Road and the future I-69 northbound ramps.

Mann Road bridge closure

The Mann Road bridge over I-465 is expected to close midday Sunday, June 5. While closed, traffic will be detoured on Thompson Road, High School Road, and State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue. INDOT said westbound I-465 exit ramp traffic onto Mann Road and I-465 on ramp traffic from Thompson Road and Mann Road will remain open during the closure. Ramp traffic will not be able to cross I-465. During the bridge work, INDOT said motorists should expect nighttime lane closures and traffic stoppages between State Road 64/Kentucky Avenue and South Madison Avenue. One lane may be closed in each direction after 9 pm and two lanes may be closed after 11 pm. All lanes should be open for the weekday morning commute.

The closure is expected to last around four months.

County Line Road

Motorists should also be on the lookout for a closure on County Line Road. The closure comes as construction crews realign County Line Road slightly north. INDOT said during the closure, construction crews will complete the new County Line Road alignment underneath the future I-69 bridges and another roundabout east of the highway. The roundabout will connect with Bluff Road and the future I-69 northbound entrance and exit ramps. INDOT says State Road 37 access to County Line Road and Bluff Road east of the highway will be temporarily closed. Motorists should be able to access the roads again in about two months.

Northbound State Road 37

INDOT is letting motorists know that State Road 37 will no longer stop at Wicker Road and County Line Road after Friday, June 3. The traffic signals will be permanently removed.

Southbound traffic has already been shifted to the first new portion of I-69 in Marion County. INDOT said northbound traffic will soon share the elevated pavement and bridges, with temporary barriers separating two-way traffic.

After the overnight traffic shift, INDOT said local access points to and from State Road 37 northbound in the area will be at the Fairview Road and Southport Road traffic signals.

The I-69 Finish Line is on track to open to traffic in late 2024.