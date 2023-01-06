A few flurries have been lingering around the area Friday morning but these won’t hang around long. The work week is going out quiet. The low pressure system that brought us snow has pulled well off to our northeast. High pressure is back in control in the region and this will lead to clouds slowly decreasing through the day. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be chilly, but still above average, in the upper 30s. However, a wind chill will be factored in and it will feel ~5° to 8° cooler than it actually is.

Less cloud cover this evening means temperatures will fall more quickly. If you’ll be out this evening, maybe going to cheer on our Pacers at home, dress for the cold temperatures. Temperatures will be back near freezing in the early evening and then falling to the mid 20s early Saturday.

The weekend is split on the weather. Saturday continues with the dry conditions, some sunshine and temperatures that will peak in the low 40s. Clouds thicken up late Saturday night ahead of some wet weather. Widely scattered, light rain showers, a wintry mix and evening some pockets of snow are all possible. Watch out of the potential of slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses Sunday morning. Additional widely scattered rain showers and a wintry mix will be possible into the afternoon. Keep this in mind if you’ll be heading out to Lucas Oil to cheer on the Colts that afternoon.

We may be back to a ‘cooler’ pattern but temperatures have remained above average for early January. We keep rather quiet conditions with more above average warmth on into next week. Looking beyond the 7 day forecast, there is a strong probability we could keep the above average temperatures around into the middle of the month.