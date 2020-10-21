Clergy from across the country participate in summit on gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis group is working to combat violence.

The Indy Ten Point Coalition took part in a national summit on gun violence prevention Tuesday. That’s where anti-violence groups came together with faith leaders. They talked about solutions for things like drug trafficking and illegally owned guns.

Reverend Charles Harrison believes these issues are not unique to Indianapolis. He wanted to learn from other places dealing with these issues and to share what he’s learned in the circle city.

“We’ve partnered with a lot of businesses in the city, and we’re providing these job opportunities, and job training because some of the individuals who have been selling drugs on the streets, involved in criminal activity, they do that very well, but when we first started doing this and placing them in job opportunities, they really didn’t know how to do a 9 to 5 job,” Rev. Harrison said.

Reverend Harrison plans on sharing what he learned Tuesday with groups across Indianapolis.