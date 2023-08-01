August opens and closes with a supermoon. The Full Sturgeon Moon rises on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and then the month closes out with the Full Blue Moon on Aug. 30. In both cases, the moon will be at the closest point in it’s orbit around the Earth. Since the moon will be closer, it will appear 14% larger and brighter than usual. The second full moon will occur on Aug. 30, and it will be considered a “Blue Moon.” August is the only month this year that we’ll see a Blue Moon.

High pressure will stay in control over the Ohio Valley and the upper wind pattern will begin to push wildfire smoke from Canada into the state tonight. This will bring hazy sky conditions through Thursday. Also by Thursday, a storm system will slide over the Mississippi Valley and bring rain mainly south of I-70. After a dry Friday and Saturday, more storms are likely by Sunday.

More than six inches of rain fell in Indianapolis in July. The month ended with a surplus of rainfall (+1.64”), which did help improve the drought conditions that formed late May into June. However, 75% of the state of Indiana is still considered “abnormally dry” with 25% of the state under a “moderate drought.” The 30-day outlook for August is calling for near average temperatures and above average precipitation, so it looks our mild, wet summer trend will continue.

We’ll have clear skies tonight and sunny skies for tomorrow.

The work week will end with hazy skies, warmer temperatures and higher humidity.

July was a wet month.

August is expected to be a warm, wet month.