The last full moon of the year will occur tonight. The full “Cold Moon” name refers to the cold winter temperatures that often coincide with the last full moon of the year. Because of the long winter nights and the path the “cold moon” travels on, you’ll have more opportunity to see it than any other full moon of the year. The December full moon is at its highest path in the sky and is above the horizon longer than any other moon this year. Because of that, it is also called the “long night moon.”

Patchy dense fog will develop after midnight and after a foggy start, skies will clear Wednesday. Expect a cool day with highs in the 40s. A powerful storm system over the Great Plains will move this way Thursday. Rain will develop Thursday afternoon and change to snow Thursday night. Depending on the storm track, we could see some minor accumulation by Friday morning.

