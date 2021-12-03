Clay County deputy shot, taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officers are responding to an active situation where a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in Clay County south of Clay City, Ind., according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames.

Ames said the incident happened near the New Brunswick Bridge south of Clay City, Ind. and that the deputy has been transferred to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. ISP has an Emergency Rescue Team and helicopter on scene, Ames said, and the Terre Haute Police Department is also responding.

Ames has advised all drivers to avoid the area.

According to a representative with Clay Community Schools, Clay City Junior Senior High School and Elementary School are on lockdown. Shakamak Elementary-Middle-High School is also on lockdown due to the incident, Superintendent Jeff Gambill said.