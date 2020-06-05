City’s top leadership implement new use of force policy changes

INDIANAPOLIS — A push for change in the city of Indianapolis. Friday afternoon, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor discussed the revamping of the department’s use of force policy.

The revised policy will be voted on by the general orders committee as early as next Tuesday.

but when can people see change and what’s in this revised policy?

“What we need in America, what we need in Indianapolis is a process of healing. That is not implemented but lived,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

A powerful message from the city’s top leadership in a push for change from African Americans after becoming exhausted in the fight for racial justice.

“We must hear the anguished cries of our black neighbors. Who were born into a system where from the moment of birth they are forced to bear the weight of over 400 years of oppression,” said Hogsett,

In response to those cries, Mayor Hogsett and Chief Taylor announced the modification of the use of force policy.

Changes include:

Create a clear standard for use of deadly force

Update our requirement for identification and warning before deadly force

Prohibit the use of chokeholds

Outline clearly defined de-escalation requirements

Define an officer’s duty to intervene and report when another officer uses inappropriate force

Prohibit shooting into moving vehicles

Require comprehensive reporting of lethal and non-lethal uses of force

Clearly specify rules for using various levels of less-lethal force

“The policy changes the mayor announced have been in the works for quite some time. And I am totally supportive of these changes and believe that through these changes the people of this community will be served in a better way,” said Chief Taylor.

We asked Chief Taylor if these policies will mitigate the distrust in law enforcement. For decades, African American parents have taught their kids how to respond to police which respects.

Taylor says this isn’t the first time he’s heard this, and he wants to change the community’s perception of IMPD officers.

“We want them to be able to talk to them and tell them that we’re looking out for them and we also want them to have an open dialogue with us about their concerns and how we respond to things I think that’s only fair.”

And what’s important to note from our leaders is this change marks a new beginning, not the end.

“These policies are important and once implemented we will have a better city than ever before. But radical social change can never be diminished into an exercise of simply checking a new box or a few boxes or claiming victory,” said Hogsett.

City leaders have out a curfew in effect for both Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. The first offense will be an educational approach. The second will be a violation of curfew a which is a Class B Misdemeanor, and you could face a fine or jail time.

But police are stressing if the protests are peaceful, they have absolutely no reason to interfere or make arrests.