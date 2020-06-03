City records: More than 175 use of force incidents by IMPD since Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — City records show Indianapolis police have logged more than 175 use of force incidents since Friday. Some of the cases include handcuffing, batons and pepperballs.

CBS4 crews captured video of an arrest after curfew on Sunday. A young woman appears to struggle with officers. She is pinned to the ground after she is hit with batons and pepperballs.

IMPD confirmed they are investigating this incident. Chief Randal Taylor said at least three officers have been reassigned while they review video of the incident.

“I am going to reserve my judgement as to what was all was going on because I don’t have any back stories or anything,” said Chief Taylor on Wednesday. “I would like to hear from all of the parties involved before I make a judgement, but it was concerning enough for me to launch an investigation.”

Chief Taylor believes the investigation could be completed by next week. He said the department has to conduct interviews and take into account everything that was going on.

City records show IMPD has logged more than 175 use of force incidents since Friday. A report is generated for a variety of actions, including any time an officer handcuffs someone, strikes with a fist or fires a pepperball.

The data lists the reason for the use of force and whether or not police arrested the person. Multiple uses of force can be recorded against one citizen.

“Main thing I have heard as far as complaints are concerned just the tear gas being launched and people not involved in the incident getting those effects,” said Chief Taylor.

Mayor Joe Hogsett on Monday said he had asked Chief Taylor to submit a reformed use of force policy to the General Orders Committee within the next two weeks.

He called some videos taken over the weekend disturbing. But even before the protests, Hogsett said the city and police department were reviewing that policy.

It is a commitment he claimed he made after two officers shot and killed Aaron Bailey in 2017.

“We have been really working with other communities throughout the country looking at their use of force policies and try to develop best practices,” said Hogsett.

The use of force incident now under investigation is the type of situation IMPD’s new use of force review board would investigate. Chief Taylor said he has submitted a proposal for that board to the General Orders Committee. Now the department is waiting for the proposal to be voted on.

“When it comes back we may have suggestions on further changes made to it or they may come back and say ‘yeah it looks good the way it is’,” he said.

Chief Taylor believes the board could be fully operational in the next few months depending on the level of training from its members.

“This is the first time we have allowed for civilian participation so there will be four civilians on that board that will see everything that our officers and other members of the board will see,” he said.