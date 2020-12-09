City orders Carmel tavern to begin closing at 2 p.m.

CARMEL, Ind. — The city of Carmel ordered a restaurant and bar to begin closing at 2 p.m. following several complaints from neighbors.

People living nearby claimed The GOAT is closing well after midnight, sometimes staying open past 3 a.m.

The building is the former site of breakfast eatery “Bub’s Cafe.”

The current owners decided to convert it into a bar. The building however is still zoned as a business that must close at 2 p.m.

Carmel city representatives met with the new owners about the complaints and said they plan to enforce the 2 p.m. closing time.

If the owners of The GOAT want to stay open later, they must first get a zoning change.