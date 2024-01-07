INDIANAPOLIS — After a year when IMPD investigated 21 child gun homicides and more than 60 juveniles survived non-fatal gunshot wounds, the City of Indianapolis will prioritize the prevention of youth violence in 2024.

”We’re going to have to really look at our youth violence,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “We’re going to have to look at how many children have access to firearms and how do we deal with that. It’s unacceptable for any parent or anyone who cares about children to know that youth have these weapons and they’re being impacted by violent crime either as victims or as participants.”

Deputy Mayor of Public Health & Safety Lauren Rodriguez said her office is, “going to hire for a prevention manager to oversee specifically youth-involved violence in Indianapolis and how to prevent those shootings, accidental shootings, intentional shootings, access to guns.”

”Those youth are going to become adults,” Rodriguez said. “And they’re gonna play in these statistics later on, and so how can we prevent that from occurring in the future?”

The Indy Center for Conflict Resolution kicked off its 2024 campaign to take the message of mediation to the city with a role-playing open house at Moorhead Community Center in Warren Township this weekend. ICCR has already launched a pilot program on conflict resolution in Warren Township schools.

”We have to make that a curriculum at our schools,” said ICCR Director Vanessa Romero. “We have to make that a life skill. Going out to their schools, being part of their events that they have, talking to the parents, letting them know that there’s a resource for them as well as well as the students.”

Romero said her program is already a third of its way to reaching a goal of training 99 community mediators to be present in literally every distinct neighborhood in Indianapolis.

”All of our volunteers are from the neighborhood already,” Romero said. “We have senior citizens that are retired, we have people that have very lived experiences, we have people that are academics, and it really just represents all of the different people in our community.

”We want mediators and the personality that they have, and they should be confident in what they’re doing. And its also gonna allow people to relate to the people that they’re mediating for.”

ICCR’s mediators will also make themselves available to IMPD and neighborhood groups that may seek an intervention to keep a dispute from boiling over.

”We hear stories all the time of a gunshot or an assault or something that started from an argument, and we also hear this all the time of conflicts that haven’t escalated yet of issues that have been going on for five, six, 10 years of the same thing with no resolution,” said Romero. ”A lot of times the things we do in community mediation and the conflicts that we see and help resolve are never black and white, there’s tons of gray in between.”

An expansion of ICCR’s mission comes as Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine has convened an advisory committee to focus on youth violence and its impact on juvenile health.

”I think this year we’re just trying to show how much the city needs to invest in a resource like this that’s going to save them money but also save lives and reduce violence,” said Romero. ”The first thing that I say is, ‘If you don’t think that conflict resolution is an essential life skill, you can’t argue that.’”