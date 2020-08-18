City of Indianapolis awards crime prevention grants to 4 community groups

INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett and other officials awarded crime community grants to four community groups Tuesday.
IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, Community Violence Reduction Director Shonna Majors and City-County Council President Vop Osili joined in the announcement.
The program awards $300,000 per year to “grassroots organizations engaged in evidence-based violence prevention programming and wraparound services in Indianapolis neighborhoods.”
The Office of Public Health and Safety received nine applications this year. Those applications were then reviewed and scored by a panel. The program highlighted three aspects: prevention, intervention and interruption.
There are the four organizations selected:
- RecycleForce, which focuses on employment and proper disposal of old and unused electronics. It’s committed to reducing crime through job training and helping people return to society after incarceration.
- VOICES, a healing-centered, community arts organization dedicated to youth outreach.
- Community Action of Greater Indianapolis, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing poverty; the group serves more than 40,000 households and 100,000 residents of Boone, Hamilton, Hendricks, Marion and Tipton counties.
- Edna Martin Christian Center, which provides violence reduction case management, youth outreach, job readiness, on-the-job training and financial literacy services.