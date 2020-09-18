City of Carmel website ‘hacked’

TOKYO, JAPAN – JANUARY 28: A participant uses a laptop computer as he takes part in the Seccon 2016 final competition on January 28, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. 24 teams from Japan, the US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Russia, Poland, Switzerland and France competed their skills for cyber securities at the final round of the […]

CARMEL, Ind. — Officials in Carmel took to social media Friday to announce that the city’s website had been hacked.

According to their Facebook and Twitter pages, Carmel’s website was taken down by hackers but only “temporarily.”

The city released the following statement:

The City of Carmel discovered shortly after 8 a.m. today that its website had been hacked. Our IT officials immediately took the site down. We are working to determine what happened and are also working to fix the matter as soon as possible.

BREAKING NEWS – The City of Carmel's website has been hacked and will be down temporarily. We are working as fast as we can to get the matter resolved. pic.twitter.com/7LNs2RzDbu — City of Carmel, IN (@CITYOFCARMELIN) September 18, 2020