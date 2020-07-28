City of Carmel announces event cancellations due to coronavirus concerns

CARMEL, Ind. — The City of Carmel has announced the cancellation of several events due to continued challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After much thought and consideration of many options, we have had to make a tough call and cancel these large events,” said Nancy Heck, Director of Community Relations and Economic Development. “These community events are loved by so many and we are grateful for the ability to provide an outlet to gather with friends in the community each year. However, it’s important for us to prioritize the long-term health and safety of our vendors, sponsors, attendees and event coordinators.

The city said to ensure the health and safety of the community, the following events have been cancelled for 2020:

Artomobilia

Art of the Dog

Carmel on Canvas

Late Night on Main

Chinese Mooncake Festival

Music on the Monon

Oktoberfest

Holiday at Carter Green

Holiday in the Arts District

The city said in a news release that these events have drawn large crowds in congested areas, making it difficult to respect physical distancing recommendations by the CDC and raising the risk of spreading the virus.

“We remain committed to providing the community with top-notch entertainment and events in the future and look forward to a brighter and healthier 2021 for the return of our live event lineup,” Heck said.

Virtual events could still possibly occur on social media through a streaming device or on the government channel Carmel TV. Follow the City of Carmel on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.