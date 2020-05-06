City Market’s Original Farmers’ Market opens Wednesday with new safety precautions

INDIANAPOLIS — A downtown staple in the Circle City will reopen Wednesday for the first time this season.

The Original Farmers’ Market at City Market will open at 9:30 a.m. on Market Street. Officials say guests will need to be aware of the rules and safety changes in place due to the coronavirus.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that farmers’ markets throughout central Indiana are under the same essential business category as grocery stores and can open to our community,” City Market Executive Director Stevi Stoesz said. “Although it will look a little different, we are encouraging Hoosiers to stay healthy and shop safely while supporting our community of local farmers and food makers.”

The City Market will take the following precautions at the Original Farmers’ Market:

No prepared food.

No home-based vendors.

No demos or sampling.

All food sold on-site will be pre-packaged in a licensed facility and labeled according to federal

guidelines.

Pet food and personal hygiene products will be allowed.

No food is to be consumed on-site.

Live entertainment will be temporarily suspended from the market.

Additional safety precautions for patrons include:

Adhering to social distancing guidelines while shopping at the market. The City Market will have social distancing guidelines marked in front of vendors so guests know where to stand, six feet away from other individuals.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own masks and gloves.

Service animals will be the only pets allowed at the market.

Multiple hand-washing stations will be available on-site.

Guests are encouraged to pre-pay and pre-order with individual vendors as much as possible. All vendors and their contacts can be found under the “Original Farmers’ Market” tab at www.indycm.com.

Guests are asked to refrain from consuming food or beverages on-site.

Guests are encouraged to shop on their own, if at all possible. Families are encouraged to send one family representative to the market to avoid larger groups of people while visiting the market.

Vendors accept SNAP benefits and Fresh bucks.

The market will be open every Wednesday from May through October from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.