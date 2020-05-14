City market threatens eviction for barber cutting hair during shutdown order

INDIANAPOLIS — Brenda Barrett said she has been cutting hair at Jack’s Barber Shop in City Market for fourteen years, but her customers have let their hair grow long during the coronavirus pandemic that caused Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to issue an executive order declaring an emergency.

“I don’t know what he’s trying to do,” said Barrett. “All I know is there’s no consistency. I don’t know why someone 15 miles from me can do hair and I can’t. I’m not gonna ruin all my customers that I worked so hard to get.”

Hair salons in Marion County’s neighboring communities have been allowed to reopen under more relaxed state social distancing guidelines. However, Indianapolis is slower to reopen as it is the epicenter for the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak in Indiana with nearly 30% of the state’s 1508 deaths and approximately 26,000 positive cases.

No other county comes close.

Monday morning, after nearly eight weeks on the sidelines, Barrett reopened her shop and started seeing customers every half-hour for four days.

“Because I have bills to pay like everyone else does,” she said, citing $2000 in rent and utilities she’s paid to the City Market despite the ordered shutdown. “I gotta pay all my bills and I can’t go two months without no money. Any money.”

Mayor Hogsett said this week that while some parts of Marion County’s economy can take the first tentative steps toward reopening, hair and nail salons and indoor restaurant dining will remain closed at least until June 1st.

Barrett and her customers decided not to wait.

“We do appointments only and we bleach wipe the door before and after everyone leaves,” she said. “After I get done here, I’m gonna clean up and then I Lysol everything, disinfect all the blades and all the equipment’s cleaned and we sanitize our hands. So, everything’s sanitized.”

Barrett’s first customer of the day was an IU Med student who preferred we not use his name because of potential school blowback since he was taking advantage of the gap in the shutdown to get a haircut.

He said his girlfriend is an Intensive Care Unit nurse on the frontline who’s been caring for coronavirus patients for weeks.

“It’s tricky,” he said as Barrett cut his hair. “I understand that we gotta try to play by the rules and listen to the experts, but I think right now she’s got a mask on and she’s not breathing in my face and we’re the only people in here so I think it’s fairly safe at the moment.

“I would trust the experts and try to let them make the right decisions if they can,” he said. “It’s hard to make the right choices for everyone.”

In Marion County, Hogsett and longtime Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine are tasked with that responsibility.

While announcing a tentative plan to move into Phase II of the declared coronavirus emergency order which would allow church services for 25 people or less this weekend and outdoor dining to commence May 22nd, the mayor said on Wednesday he expected to displease lots of Indianapolis residents no matter what he ordered.

“There will be some in the community who say that we’re moving too slowly,” said Hogsett. “There will probably be many in the community who might think we’re moving too fast. But I want to make it clear, we are moving as the data drives us to move. These are not decisions made on the basis of public opinion. These are decisions made on the basis of public health.”

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania has published a model that considers the impact of the shutdown on the Indiana economy and the variables such as relaxed social distancing practices and the partial reopening of the business community.

A moderate middle course would still result in a Gross Domestic Product slump of 10.5% in Indiana and the deaths of 6100 Hoosiers to COVID-19.

Dr. Timothy Slaper, co-director of the Indiana Business Research Center at the IU Kelley School of Business, said a review of the Wharton model indicates to him that the state’s economy could begin to see a rebound in the final quarter of 2020.

“I think that it would benefit us in that we are not as dependent upon the various tourism and arts and recreation industries or attractions that a Las Vegas with its casinos would have or Florida with Orlando and Disneyworld and Universal Studios,” said Slaper. “We’re considerably more concentrated in the manufacturing sector where one would think that wearing personal protective equipment as well as not necessarily standing next to one another so closely would tend to mitigate any sort of contagion effects.

“Indiana does pretty well in comparison to other states in that regard,” he said. “I was pleasantly surprised that Indiana was not as affected by certain conditions that other states have simply because of the nature of their dominant industries.”

The convention and tourism sector is a huge employer in central Indiana with an estimated 83,000 workers drawing a paycheck from the visitor and casual entertainment industry.

Cancellation of several sporting events and conventions over a two-day period at the outset of the pandemic in mid-March resulted in tourism spending losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars for Indianapolis.

Slaper said many Indiana businesses and jobs may never recover from the coronavirus shutdown or a potential second wave of infection the latter half of the year.

“I think that second punch will definitely have some extraordinary ripple effects in for businesses, small businesses, for example, there are employees, for example, that were on the knife edge as it was,” said Slaper. “I would argue so many of these small businesses, many of them owned and operated by people that are very close to retirement, they might just call it quits at a certain point.”

Slaper said the Wharton model compares the mitigation of economic loss with the risk of increased infections and deaths due to the loosening of social distancing and shutdown requirements.

“Our balancing act for our politicians and other decision makers is to figure what that acceptable level of risk would be,” he said. “So full reopening means we get to even job destruction/creation sooner than a partial reopening. I think that’s a good critical takeaway for people to understand.”

Back at Jack’s Barber Shop, the management of the City Market became aware by late afternoon Thursday that Barrett was back to cutting hair and served her with a letter threatening to terminate the shop’s lease for violating the mayor’s emergency order which is punishable by a $2500 fine.

“I’m not worried about anything. I’m not breaking the law,” said Barrett. “I’m not worried about it.”

At 3 p.m., Barrett locked the doors to her shop at least until next month.