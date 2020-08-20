City leaders announce public safety strides for downtown Indy, businesses are hopeful

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three quarters of a million dollars is being pumped into public safety for downtown Indianapolis to make people feel safer. Business owners are happy to hear this, but said it is a small part of the big picture.

“People need to start feeling safe again, need to start feeling like they can come downtown,” Romeo Gerson said. “They can come and still enjoy themselves like before.”

Gerson is a co-owner of Michael’s Soul Kitchen on Ohio Street. While safety is crucial, Gerson said they need city leaders to help entice people to come downtown.

“Even if it has to be small events, things to bring people back downtown,” Gerson explained. “They have to know , “Okay, we have been here in July, windows are broken, everything has been boarded, is no longer the same. Like, things are open now. We can come here, it can be safe.”

Chris Gahl, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Downtown Indy, Inc., provided numbers at Wednesday’s news conference regarding the amount of people enjoying the downtown over the last forty days.

He counts 18 events and meetings bringing in 40,000 visitors to the downtown area. He said that added $20 million in economic impact. Plus, he said the marketing campaign across the state has brought in additional visitors and spent a total of $667,000.

Listed below is what Downtown Indy, Inc. said the public safety money will afford:

· Increased foot/bike patrols of off-duty IMPD officers in the Downtown area, tripling the coverage already provided by Downtown Indy, Inc.

· Launching Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Safety Ambassador program, which will employ civilians and IMPD cadets who will assist Downtown patrons and business owners while serving as extra eyes and ears throughout the Mile Square. The Safety Ambassadors will provide daytime and evening coverage with direct communication to IMPD.

· Creating a network of 150+ street-level cameras, in partnership with Mile Square businesses, which will be part of IMPD’s existing B.Link program.

· Addition of mobile cameras positioned in crime hot spots that will be monitored by IMPD.

· Increased partnership between IMPD’s Downtown District, IMPD’s Narcotics Unit and IMPD’s Homeless Unit to identify areas with increased activity and deploy resources more strategically.

DR Barber Salon Owner Derrick Richardson is hoping these extra efforts will make people feel safe as they explore downtown. He is remaining positive.

“For me being downtown and a resident downtown, the life is gone,” Gerson said. “But it’s coming back slowly but surely.”