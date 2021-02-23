City-County Council passes proposal that would permit permanent homeless camp in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – The City-County Council has passed a proposal to permit the establishment of a permanent homeless encampment site near downtown Indianapolis.

Proposal 76 requires Mayor Hogsett’s office to report back by Sept. 1 on how such an encampment would be set up and run.

The proposal calls for the immediate closure of informal camp sites and enforcement of obstruction of right of way ordinances to clear sidewalks and streets.

The plan would create a permanent encampment site where service providers could monitor homeless persons in need of assistance.

Groups and individuals who donate food and clothing to the homeless population would also have to abide by Marion County Public Health Department codes.

Any rules about the encampment location would also include input from persons who have lived without shelter.