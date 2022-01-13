Citizen’s Energy Group ‘sharing the dream’ at Watkins Park

Employees of Citizen’s Energy Group volunteer at the Family Center at Watkins Park in Indianapolis https://cbs4indy.com/news/citizens-energy-group-sharing-the-dream-at-watkins-park

INDIANAPOLIS — A community gathering place in Indianapolis is getting some much-needed upgrades this week.

The Family Center at Watkins Park is getting $100,000 worth of work thanks to Citizens Energy Group and its partners.

Citizens has been honoring the life of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior for over a decade with its “sharing the dream” community service project.

“This gives our employees a chance to really give back to their — to our community, and provide some meaningful impact,” said Jeffrey Harrison, President and CEO of Citizens Energy Group. “Our employees, as you can see, are very involved. They love this activity every single year to again, as the mayor said earlier, honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Employees of the energy provider are volunteering their time to help with the upgrades. That will include new security cameras, restroom repairs, lights, and furniture replacements.

“We happen to be, today in Watkins Park, which frankly is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in all of Indianapolis,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Parks bring people together in meaningful ways. We think that Indianapolis is a much better city because we are diverse, and our diversity is unified when we have a good parks system.”

Indy Parks director Phyllis Boyd says she hopes people will feel welcome at Watkins Park when they see the improved family center.

“Our parks system is here for the community. It’s all about how we welcome people, how we make it accessible, how we make it a part of their lives. It’s really a key component of quality of life in Indianapolis,” said Boyd.

The Watkins Park Family Center will reopen Monday, MLK Day, for a community open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Citizens has donated over $3 million through its “sharing the dream” project over the last 14 years.