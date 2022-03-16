FRANKLIN, Ind. – Cities, towns, and counties that opted out of Indiana’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma are now considering whether to rejoin the litigation following a change that will send more settlement money directly to local communities.

Last year, about 80 cities, towns, and counties decided to drop out of the state’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, and the Sackler family, the company’s owners; Cardinal Health; McKesson; AmerisourceBergen; and Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

Indiana is set to receive about $507 million in settlement money. However, only 15% of that money was to be paid directly to local communities. Another 15% was to be paid to the state, with the remaining 70% going to the Indiana Family Social Services Administration.

“Most of their money was not going to go directly to them,” said Irwin Levin, who represents cities, towns and counties in the lawsuit. “FSSA may never spend a dime in my county or city.”

In addition, the original wording of Indiana’s litigation would have prohibited local communities from suing and collecting settlements from drug companies on their own. At least half of the cities and towns involved in the lawsuit had their own legal action pending at the time, so they stood to lose money by being part of the state’s lawsuit.

“The cities and the counties really had no choice but to say we’re going to opt out of this,” Levin said. “We’re not going to participate in this, it’s not fair, we’re just going to continue with our lawsuit.”

Last week, Governor Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1193 into law. The bill, authored by Representative Michael Karickhoff, changed the formula for how settlement money will be distributed. Under the new language, local communities will receive 50% of the $507 million, with the rest going to the state. The new language also allows cities, towns, and counties to collect their own settlements from companies that are not part of the state’s lawsuit.

“That was a big difference,” said Franklin City Attorney Lynn Gray. “35% more coming to the local level, and the fact that we can participate in future settlements.”

The city of Franklin has already voted to rejoin the state’s lawsuit. The amount each community receives will be determined by population, and the impact the opioid crisis has had on that community. 15% of the money can be spent however the community chooses. The remaining 85% must be spent on programs related to the opioid crisis, prevention and treatment.

“We do think it’ll be roughly $250,000 at this point and that is greatly different than what it would have been had we opted in in 2021,” Gray said.

The city of Fishers has also rejoined the state’s lawsuit.

Levin believes the vast majority of cities and towns that opted out of the lawsuit will rejoin it soon.

“Virtually all of the cities and counties have this on their agenda for their next meeting,” Levin said.

As of now, communities have until mid-July to opt back in the lawsuit. However, Levin believes they should move sooner than that, because the first payments could start coming by late April or early May.