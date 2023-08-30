INDIANAPOLIS — Deals will be celebrated all around on Circle K Day in Central Indiana.

The convenience store chain, Circle K, will be offering discounts on everything from hot food and cold drinks to gas and car washes on Thursday, Aug. 31 at participating locations.

From 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. Circle K will offer 50% off of food and beverages. From 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. the gas station will offer 30% off per gallon of fuel. The store will also be offering 50% off car washes.

Many of locations will also hand a limited quantity of fuel discount cards that will offer a discount of 10 cents per gallon through the remainder of 2023.

To find participating store locations in and around Central Indiana please view here.