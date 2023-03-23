INDIANAPOLIS — The 39th Circle City Classic football game will feature the Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils versus the North Carolina Central University Eagles, with their respective bands, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

“After a year hiatus, we are excited to announce HBCU football is coming back to Lucas Oil Stadium,” said Indiana Black Expo President and CEO, Alice Watson. “Bringing these Division One storied football teams, representing the MEAC and SWAC conferences with a great alumni base and incredible marching bands is a great opportunity to showcase the best of the best HBCU’s to the Midwest.

The Circle City Classic “Battle of the Bands” will feature the North Carolina Central University Sound Machine Marching Band and the Mississippi Valley State University Green Marching Machine Band.

The last time Mississippi Valley State University participated in the Circle City Classic was Oct. 3, 1984, when wide receiver Jerry Rice scored two touchdowns against Grambling. “It is an honor to be one of the first teams to compete in the Circle City Classic and to be selected again after a 38-year hiatus and a great way to begin the celebration of 70 Years of Football at Mississippi Valley State University,” said Hakim McClellan, Director of Athletics at Mississippi Valley State University.

North Carolina Central University last played in 2012, winning against South Carolina. “North Carolina Central University is thrilled to be returning to Indianapolis and the prestigious Circle City Classic,” said NCCU Director of Athletics, Dr. Louis “Skip” Perkins. “We are looking forward to showcasing NCCU on this grand stage and reuniting with our proud alumni and fans in the region.”

Tickets are available starting March 31 on Ticketmaster. “We are thrilled to welcome back Circle City Classic football by offering a 30-day special. For the first 30 days, $50 tickets will be 50% off, said Watson. For More Information, visit the Circle City Classic website here.