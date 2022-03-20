INDIANAPOLIS — While Indianapolis police continue investigating the shooting deaths of two people near the south side YMCA Saturday night, and still have not resolved the deaths of two teens at Dubarry Park earlier this month, one eastside church held an event Sunday to teach about conflict resolution short of resorting to violence.

“Sometimes when you try to solve a resolution it’s really hard to do,” 9-year-old attendee Charlee Cain said. “You shouldn’t fight over something because its not really worth fighting over probably.”

Bishop Donald Edwards Jr., with event host Church of Glory, ministers in a pulpit not far from the city park where his teenage nephew was murdered last fall.

“My cousin was 17, about to be 18,” Edwards III said. “It’s crazy. These kids nowadays are five years advanced of their time. They’re not thinking about what a 17 or a 16-year-old kid needs to think about.”

Edwards graduated from Warren Central High School in 2014.

“How many guys you went to high school with are either dead or in prison,” he was asked.

“I would say one-fourth,” Edwards said. “I wasn’t friends with a lot of people, but a good amount, and that’s a lot of people.”

So far this year, at least seven of IMPD’s homicide victims were younger than 20 years old, and two murder suspects are just 13.

IMPD homicide detectives said teen homicides often have their roots in jealousies, social media disputes or narcotics.

“All that women, drugs and violence leads to is jail or death,” Edwards said. “If I could talk to myself ten years ago I would say, ‘Stay more focused than I could ever be and keep your circle small because if you try to be in four different circles you’re stretching yourself and then you’re bound to get in some type of beef, some type of conflict’.”

Cain is still a bit young to witness serious beefs spin out of control, but still possesses wisdom beyond her years when it comes to avoiding violence.

“I don’t really like if its something about fighting about the boys,” she said. “The boys shouldn’t be worth fighting over and ending your whole friendship. I don’t really think that’s something to end a whole friendship over is a boy because, worse case scenario, the boy’s not gonna like either of you and that would be a total waste of time.”