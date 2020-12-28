Christmas morning vandals damage church’s nativity scene downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The pastor of a downtown Indianapolis church says he is willing to forgive whoever vandalized their nativity scene early Christmas morning.

Church officials at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church said their outdoor nativity scene on W. Georgia Street was vandalized around 1:30 a.m.

The church’s security company is looking at camera footage of the incident.

No one was hurt, but church leaders said they are shocked by the destruction.

“We plan to leave the manger empty for now to be a reminder for all of us that we need to be praying for people who are lost in the world,” said Father Rick Nagel.

Aside from forgiveness, Nagel said he would also welcome the culprit back to the church.

IMPD is investigating the incident as well.