INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas came early for the children in Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent!

A “Christmas in July” party for young patients was hosted by the Ascension St. Vincent Foundation Young Professionals Board along with the Child Life team, according to a press release sent from the hospital.

At the extravaganza, kids were able to visit with Santa Claus, open presents, and play reindeer games.

“Bringing Santa Claus here and a little joy and a little gifts during their visit can just kind of lighten their day and bring in some brighter more happier memories of their time here,” said Katie Fischer RN, Ascension St. Vincent Foundation Young Professionals Board member.

“So we really hope they enjoyed themselves and just a little bright spot watching their smiles and their joy of turning the corner and seeing Santa has been really worth it,” said Fischer.

