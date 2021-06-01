Christian Nodal announces new tour, downtown Indianapolis stop

INDIANAPOLIS–Mexican singer Christian Nodal announced a new U.S. tour Tuesday with a show planned in downtown Indianapolis.

With special guest Gera MX, the Botella Tras Botella Tour will come to the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Sunday, November 28.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 4th at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Tour producers Live Nation said Gera MX will join Nodal on stage to perform the massive single “Botella Tras Botella.”



Live Nation said the tour is named after Nodal’s Global viral hit “Botella Tras Botella” which debuted at #1 on Spotify global chart — the highest chart position for a song by a Mexican Artist.

Tuesday is also the premiere of Univision’s latest prime time telenovela, “Si Nos Dejan,” which features Nodal with fiancé Belinda performing the theme song.