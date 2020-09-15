Chris Evans turns nude photo gaff into promotion of voter turnout

FILE – Chris Evans arrives at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” on April 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. Evans is hoping his new website and app can help voters make educated choices in the November U.S. election. His civic engagement site A Starting Point features short videos from Republican and Democratic members of Congress and other U.S. politicians sharing perspectives on policy issues. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, Captain America himself appeared to have accidentally shared a picture of himself in the buff, causing the NSFW photo to go viral and spark memes and jokes from fans and fellow celebrities across social media.

The photo of the body part, assumed to be actor Chris Evans, was accidentally posted to his official Instagram account and quickly taken down.

Rather than expressing embarrassment, Evans, best known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, returned to Twitter on Monday night with a different message, tweeting: “Now that I have your attention…. VOTE Nov. 3rd!!!”

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️….



VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Monday night, Evans’ “Knives Out” costar, actress Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted her support of Evans’ use of the flub.

My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2020

Evans, 39, is known to be a vocal critic of Pres. Donald Trump, and has previously blasted Trump’s response to COVID-19 in America and even called the 45th President a “dumbs***.”