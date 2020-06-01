Chris Beaty remembered as mentor and role model after being shot to death in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indiana University football player and local business leader is being mourned after he was shot to death in downtown Indianapolis.

38-year-old Chris Beaty was killed during an outbreak of violence over the weekend.

Beatty was shot just a few feet away from his apartment building near Vermont and Talbot. In the meantime, his friends and family say the legacy he leaves behind is one to be admired.

Winning state titles at Cathedral High School in the late 90’s, then taking to the gridiron with the Hoosiers, Beaty served as role model to many during and after his playing days.

“He was always there for me. He supported me from the time I stepped on campus at Cathedral,” said Beaty’s nephew Jared Thomas.

Jared believes his uncle’s impact on community went way beyond football and recalls how Beaty was always willing to serve as a mentor and support others success.

“He was like a best friend. He was somebody I could talk to about anything,” said Thomas. “That’s what’s hurting the most is he’s no longer here.”

Beaty was a longtime friend of the FOX59 news team. Just last month, he and his business partner came on air to promote a new line of face masks.

“He was just such a kind hearted person. He would help you do anything without asking for anything in return just to see someone better themselves,” said Joe Bobish. “He was just friends with everybody and wanted to see everybody shine.”

A small display of flowers marks the spot where Beaty died. Witnesses say someone fired a shot at a car, then killed Beaty who had just walked out of his apartment seconds earlier.

“I feel like he was just running to his car and got caught in a bad situation it sounds like,” said friend Brandon Mosley.

Brandon filed a missing person report after he realized Chris hadn’t been heard from for several hours Sunday morning.

After news of Beaty’s death broke, IU coach Tom Allen said he was devastated and heartbroken over Beaty’s death and issued a written statement.

“I am at a loss for words. The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating,” said Allen. “Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me! His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together. He was one of our first alumni that displayed his unwavering support for what we are building here at Indiana and how we are building it. I am so heartbroken for his family and he will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to call him a friend! LEO”

“He loved when people around him succeeded. That gave him energy,” said Mosley.

“His life was cut short, but that legacy is going to live on,” said Thomas.

Anyone with information on Chris’s death or a second deadly shooting that killed an 18-year-old in downtown is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.