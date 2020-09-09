Chris Beaty Foundation launches, will award scholarships to students

INDIANAPOLIS – Months after a former IU and Cathedral football player was murdered, Chris Beaty’s friends and family are making sure his legacy lives on.

“I feel like if we could’ve talked to Chris when he was taking his last breath, he would’ve said to make sure my people are taking care of, and his people to mean Cathedral High School and Indiana University in particular, he loved those places,” said AT Simpson, Chris’s best friend.

Those closest to Beaty knew in order to honor him, both schools had to be involved. Tuesday the Chris Beaty Foundation officially launched. The foundation will award two scholarships: one to a walk-on football player at IU and the other to go to an inner-city student so they can attend Cathedral High School.

“I still find myself getting choked up, getting sad thinking about how he’s really gone,” said Jared Thomas, Beaty’s nephew.

Beaty’s family and friends will select two students every year to be the recipients of the scholarships, possibly students who may not have the means to do so without this help.

“Ultimately I think it’s giving those kids who dream big that extra boost to have the confidence that they can achieve those dreams they dream of so often and so vividly about and actually having the wherewithal to accomplish it,” Thomas said.

There are still a few items leftover from the memorial that once lined the ledge at the corner of Talbot and Vermont where Beaty was gunned down. The deadly shooting happened the night violent riots took over downtown Indianapolis

“Like I’ve said from day one, justice will be served. It’s not at our speed. We wanted it to happen yesterday we want justice to never have to be served. I believe justice will be served,” said Simpson.

Beaty was known to love seeing others succeed and with this foundation he continues to help others be better. Proceeds from a golf outing will be adding to the already more than $175,000 raised for the Chris Beaty Foundation.

“Live like Chris means to live every day boldly and to not give up,” said Simpson.

The plan is to give out the first scholarships next school year. If you know anything that could help detectives in the case, call IMPD.