WESTFIELD – Chris Ballard’s State of the Indianapolis Colts – pre-training camp edition – focused on three significant figures in the franchise’s immediate and long-term future.

Shaquille Leonard.

Jonathan Taylor.

Anthony Richardson.

Ballard assessed his latest roster Tuesday as players reported to Grand Park Sports Campus for the start of training camp. The first practice is Wednesday morning.

Ballard revealed Leonard, the team’s All-Pro linebacker who’s in rehab mode following a second back surgery in November, passed his physical Tuesday morning but hasn’t been cleared for contact.

“We’ve got a progression in place,’’ Ballard said. “He’ll start out in practice and pretty much just go through individuals, start building his endurance back up. But slowly but surely, we’ll get there.’’

Leonard was limited to three games and 74 defensive snaps last season after coming back from his first back surgery, which was in June 2022.

“It’s good to get him back,’’ Ballard said. “Just his presence back on the team, back out in drill work is important to us. He has diligently worked to get back. Time will tell on it overall, but right now encouraged.’’

The focus on Taylor, meanwhile, involved a possible contract extension. He’s in the final year of his four-year rookie deal and is due a base salary of $4.3 million. Ballard traditionally has signed core players to extensions as they’ve headed into the final year of their contracts.

“Look, our history’s really good,’’ Ballard said. “But saying that, we’re coming off a four-win season (and) we have a new coaching staff. We’ll kind of let it play out as it does and make those decisions when we can make those decisions.”

Taylor, a 2020 second-round draft pick, is coming off an injury-impeded season – 861 yards and four rushing TDs in 11 games – after leading the NFL with a franchise-record 1,811 yards in 2021. He also underwent surgery on his right ankle in January which kept him out of the team’s offseason work.

Taylor has been vocal with the local media and on social media about his desire to get a lucrative extension. If an extension is achieved during the preseason, Ballard conceded one could be done during the season.

“We’ll work through that,’’ he said.

Ballard and Taylor had lengthy talks in May and June, and more discussions were expected to take place Tuesday.

“The market is what the market is,’’ Ballard said. “But saying that, you pay good players. We think very highly of Jonathan . . . Jonathan’s a great player and he’s a great person.’’

Much of Ballard’s comments were in response to questions regarding Richardson. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 pick in the April draft to be their quarterback of the future.

At least initially, Richardson and veteran Gardner Minshew II will share camp reps with the No. 1 offense. But every decision-maker with the franchise realizes Richardson needs every significant rep he can get.

If Richardson makes the necessary progress, he’ll likely start the Sept. 10 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“He’s a young quarterback in this league,’’ Ballard said. “We’ll look forward to seeing him compete with Gardner and Sam (Ehlinger).

“He’s done the work. He’s a great kid, but he’s young. There’s going to be some up-and-down moments in camp, some up-and-down moments when he finally plays, but that’s part of the process of growing and learning at any position in this league.’’

Ultimately, the decision on when to start Richardson will be made by owner Jim Irsay, Ballard, Steichen and the coaching staff.

“When coaching staff thinks he’s ready to go, we’ll play him,’’ Ballard said.

Not ready for camp

At least two players are not physically ready for the start of camp.

Veteran defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (patellar) and rookie tight end Will Mallory (foot) have been placed on the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Physicals still were being given as Ballard was meeting with the media, so another player or two also could be placed on PUP.

