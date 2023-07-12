INDIANAPOLIS — Lord, Have Mercy! Chloe Bailey is set to bring her, “In Pieces” tour to Indianapolis this fall.

Chloe, who rose to stardom along side her younger mermaid sister Halle Bailey, will perform in the Egyptian Room at The Old National Centre on September 1, according to her Instagram account.

The special guest at the concert will include RoseGold.

Chloe became a well known figure due to her posting her talents on YouTube and her popularity skyrocketed into fame after becoming Beyoncé’s mentee, who is also performing her own 2023 tour, Renaissance.