Snow showers greeted many out the door Tuesday morning. While there have been some accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces, most of the snow melted on contacted, as surface temperatures are above freezing. These snow showers have exited but a few isolated flurries can’t be ruled out this morning. Moisture coming off of Lake Michigan could also provide a few isolated showers this afternoon in evening in our far northeastern counties.

Fitting with the snowfall this morning, today marks the earliest recorded date of measurable snowfall in Indianapolis. We picked up 0.2″ in 1989 on October 18th. However, we’ve had flakes flying as early as October 9th. That was back in 1925.

Skies will brighten across central Indiana into the afternoon but temperatures will remain chilly. Highs will only rise to the mid 40s with breezy northwest winds. However, at the warmest part of the day, it will still only feel like it’s in the upper 30s.

Skies will clear tonight and low temperatures will again fall below freezing so another freeze warning may be issued for Wednesday morning. We trend warmer for the rest of the week. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will rise to the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. By the weekend, highs will be back in the 70s!