MINNEAPOLIS — More than 200,000 weighted blankets are being recalled after two girls died after getting trapped in the cover.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Pillowfort Weighted Blankets. These blankets were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online from December 2018 until September 2022.

The recall was initiated because a young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.

So far, the company is aware of four reports of children getting trapped in the weighted blankets. This includes a case in April 2022 where a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl were playing. They sealed themselves inside the blanket cover and ended up asphyxiating. The deaths happened at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

The recalled blankets weigh 6 pounds, measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover.

They come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink. They have the following item numbers printed on the fabric tag attached to the removable cover.:

097-02-0140 (Unicorn – White)

097-02-0148 (Space Navy)

097-02-0361(Pink)

097-02-0363 (Blue)

097-02-0364 (Gray)

097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red)

097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation)

097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)

Anyone with the recalled blanket should stop using it immediately and contact Target for a refund. People can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily to receive a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail or return them to any Target store.