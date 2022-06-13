INDIANAPOLIS — Caretakers may want to check their children’s toys as a federal commission warns of a toy that contains an unsafe level of lead.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Jungle Jumparoo is recalling about 350 toys. The recall was initiated after Jungle Jumparoo learned that a small batch of their toys contain yellow poles with lead levels that exceed the federal lead content ban.

The CPSC said lead is toxic if ingested by young children. It can cause adverse health issues such as:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm.

The recalled toys have a blue metal base, a black rubber tube, and two blue, green, red, and yellow vertical metal poles to hold onto when jumping. They measure 77 inches tall by 55 inches wide by 55 deep.

Jungle Jumparoo said the recall is limited to the yellow color pole on the large Jungle Jumparoo toys. The recalled toys were sold online at Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Fun and Function, JungleJump, The Grommet Flaghouse, and Wayfair from November 2018 through March 2019 for about $350.

The Jungle Jumparoo logo and the phrase “a wild way to bounce” are printed on the tube.

Recalled Jungle Jumparoo (Photo//CPSC)

Jungle Jumparoo is working to send out replacement yellow poles. Until consumers get the new pole, they are asked to remove the pole and throw it away.

The company is contacting everyone with the recalled unit directly. Anyone with questions can fill out a form on Jumparoo’s website.