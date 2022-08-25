PINE BROOK, N.J. — A children’s toy sold nationwide is being recalled because they may pose a hazard to the child.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Kidoozie My First Activity Desk. This toy can be used in the crib, on a tabletop, or on the floor. It has adjustable crib straps, four removable legs and requires batteries.

Recalled Epoch Everlasting Play My First Activity Desk

The recall was initiated because a protruding knob can become entangled with clothing on a child. The CPSC said the opening in the handle can also pose a jaw entrapment hazard to children under 18 months.

People can identify the recalled product by finding the model number and product name “G02587 My First Activity Desk” on the underside of the desk. Anyone with the recalled toy should take it away from children, stop using it, and contact Epoch Everlasting Play for a free replacement or a full refund.

People can contact the company for more information by calling 800-631-1272 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com.