INDIANAPOLIS — Adult fans of the carousel animals at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis have less than a month before they will no longer be able to ride them.

The museum’s official Twitter account published a statement Tuesday saying that, in order to preserve the historic ride, only children 17 years of age or under will be allowed to ride the animals starting Jan. 31.

The carousel, which is over 100 years old, has long been a staple of the downtown museum.

In the tweet, the museum clarified that adults will still be able to sit on the benches and stand with their children, but won’t be able to ride on the animals of the carousel.