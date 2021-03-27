Children’s Museum hosts egg hunt

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis hosted an egg hunt Saturday morning, getting children out and active.

Participants could enjoy a boxed breakfast before decorating an egg-collecting bag and hunting special eggs throughout the outdoor Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.

In order to provide a safe and fun environment, the museum assigned each group their own table in the food court to enjoy their boxed breakfast & complete their activities. All program supplies were be sanitized, and hand sanitizer & disinfecting wipes were available. Masks were required when not eating, and capacity will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.

The museum is hosting another egg hunt event Sunday. Advanced tickets are required. Adult tickets are $32.50. Youth tickets are $25.00. For tickets, visit the Children’s Museum website.