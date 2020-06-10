Children’s Museum closes preschool in wake of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announced the closure of its preschool Tuesday.

According to the museum’s website, the announcement comes in the wake of safety and financial concerns brought by the coronavirus outbreak.

Read the full statement from the Children’s Museum below:

It is with great regret that we announce the closure of The Children’s Museum Preschool. This has been an incredibly difficult decision. Over the past 10 years, our preschool has provided us a unique opportunity to educate young minds using real objects and inquiry-based learning. The decision to close is based on safety and financial considerations in the COVID-19 pandemic. Our commitment to early childhood learning will continue through our exhibits and programming.