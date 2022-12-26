INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will close for cleanup after a pipe burst on Christmas Day.

The museum first closed on Monday, only welcoming cleanup and restoration crews. Crews spent the day focusing on removing and drying water from the Welcome Center, where it happened.

“Had about a quarter to a half inch of standing water in it at its highest point, but then that started to drain out through various floor boxes and holes,” said Audra Blasdel, VP of operations.

Museum staff said the burst was the result of a frozen sprinkler line due to the extremely cold temperatures over the week and weekend.

While it’s too early to pinpoint specifics, Blasdel said the museum is planning for significant water damage within the carpet, along with possible electrical damage.

“Part of what we have in our floor system up here are floor boxes that allow us to plug in things, like Bumblebee,” she said. “Those boxes also became flooded, which means we’ve introduced water into our electrical system.”

“Down below, we’ve not restored power to our basement area yet,” she added. “From that perspective, we’re still going to need to go through that storage area to determine what might’ve been damaged, and that could be anything from a little bit of case work to supplies for our family programs.”

Meanwhile, Blasdel said they are also assessing the impact to parts of their box office and store, which saw no damage to products.

The impact seen at the museum is also being felt throughout the state. Local plumbing businesses said calls from Hoosiers needing help for similar services are picking up quickly as temperatures start to rise again.

“We’ve had more calls in the last 36 hours than we usually do in four or five days,” said Jack Hope, Hope Plumbing. “As the weather warms up over the next 24 hours, I think we’re going to see all the problems that have been created in the last couple of days.”

Hope said there’s not much people can do now except keep an eye out for leaks or fixtures failing to properly run water, which are likely signs of frozen or broken lines.

As the demand for service increases, Hope said it’s important to know wait times may be longer, but knowing how to turn off the water to your home can also help prevent further issues.

“If the water is off, it won’t keep causing damage and you can at least wait until you get somebody out there and not be flooding out your second floor, or something like that,” said Hope.

As for the museum, Blasdel said they’re taking cleanup a day at a time and working with their team to discuss the best strategy for reopening and hosting events, like Countdown to Noon.

“It’s going to look different. It’s going to feel different. It’s going to be different, and we’re just really going to be asking for everybody’s patience as we work through that,” she said.