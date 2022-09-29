ROSLYN, N.Y. — Children’s bowtie hairclips are being recalled because they contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves BE Jewel Accessories’ children’s bowtie hairclips. The hairclip is covered in small and large white and color crystals. The back of the hairclip is black with a clip to hold hair back in place.

Recalled bowtie hairclip – White

Recalled bowtie hairclip – Multicolor Photos//CPSC

The CPSC said the recall was initiated because the crystals on the hairclip contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The CPSC said exposure to lead can cause adverse health issues such as:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm.

The recalled hairclips were sold at dollar stores and other discount stores nationwide from May 2019 through July 2022 for between $1 and $3.

Anyone with the recalled hairclips should take them away from children and contact BE Jewel Accessories for information on how to properly dispose of the hairclips and receive a full refund.