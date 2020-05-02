Childcare considerations top concerns as more Hoosiers return to work

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With nearly all counties beginning the next phase of re-opening the economy, some parents in Indiana must find childcare as schools remain closed.

“We’ve been supporting childcares to be ready to reopen if they were unable to remain so during a slower number of children using this service,” Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, Family and Social Services Administration Secretary said during Friday’s news conference. “[We] will continue to support the re-opening of childcare as we move through each of the stages of the re-open project.”

Local school districts said they are still working through plans for childcare as school buildings remain closed. Parks and Recreation Departments are also working to navigate their summer programs too.

The At Your School program began offering essential workers an option for childcare soon after the pandemic began changing daily life for Hoosiers. They opened three sites and offer their services for 14 hours each weekday.

The baseline cost is $50 per day, but the agency said they have financial assistance to help families too.

“It’s high and that’s because we are keeping children safe,” Justin Armstrong, the director of engagement said. “Wellbeing checks as they come in, temperature, etc. Not just for the children, but for the staff.”

You can learn much more about AYS by visiting www.ayskids.org. Armstrong said they could quickly care for 250-275 children, and possibly more if they open up more sites.

“Once we find out when stay at home orders are actually lifted for Marion County when folks are going back to work, we’ll see where we can expand in our existing sites,” Armstrong explained.

Under Stage Two guidelines, retail and commercial businesses can operate at 50% capacity; mall common areas need to have just 25% capacity.

Once a county has been in Stage Two for a week, more restrictions can be lifted. That includes appointment-only personal services like hair appointments. Restaurants can open at 50% capacity for dine-in service.

Office workers can return to their jobs. However, people who can work from home are strongly encouraged to do so.



Several businesses will remain closed in Stage Two. They include bars, gyms, entertainment events and venues such as zoos, concert halls, movie theatres, bowling alleys, amusement parks, playgrounds, adult daycares, casinos, community swimming pools, and camps.

There is an important distinction in Stage Two plans: churches will reopen statewide on May 8. Religious services are exempt from the 25-person rule. However, churches should follow social distancing guidelines and take precautions.