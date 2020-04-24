Child vaccinations rate drop, pediatricians on high alert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As COVID-19 numbers continue to fluctuate, new data reveals a 50 percent drop in child vaccination rates which doctors call alarming. Physicians are worried about the potential of another health crisis as vaccination rates drop-in children across the country.

“We’re becoming very alarmed with the low numbers of vaccination and the urgency to bring kids in especially young children for their routine vaccinations,” said IU School of Medicine, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Leslie Enane.

Enane says COVID-19 has put a halt on many things but making sure children are healthy shouldn’t be one of them.

“Well, we’re really worried about it for children. Because children really are at high risk for these vaccine-preventable infections. Particularly for children under two, we don’t want any delays in their vaccinations,” said Enane.

After gathering data from 1,000 pediatricians across the country, PCC, a pediatric electronic health company says the week of April 5 vaccinations for measles, mumps and rubella dropped by 50 percent. Whooping cough by 42 percent.

Enane says the numbers are so high mostly because people haven’t been bringing their children to these visits.

“I think in general because there was a number of weeks that we delayed some kids coming in or some kids haven’t been coming in. There is potential for there to be a bit of a backlog as we bring people to the clinic,” said Enane.

A backlog that they’re worried could turn into another epidemic.

“It’s a real concern. We’ve seen increases in measles in the past year even before all of this hit,” said Enane.

Pediatricians in Indianapolis and across the country are prioritizing those who are most vulnerable…so we can all prevent more unprecedented times like the current.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that those well-child visits for vaccinations for kids under two to get those done as soon as possible because those kids are really vulnerable to those kinds of infections,” said Enane.

If you are a parent and your child has had their visit pushed back or has missed a visit. Call the pediatrician to see how soon your child can go for a visit.