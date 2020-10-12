Child receiving care after being surrendered at Safe Haven Baby Box in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS– Officials say a newborn baby is safe after being legally surrendered last week in a Safe Haven Baby Box.

The infant was surrendered at Decatur Township Fire Station #74 on the city’s near southwest side.

Officials with Safe Haven Baby Box say this is the 9th newborn to be surrendered inside one of their boxes since November 2017 and the 5th newborn this year.

“I am so thankful that the parent/ parents of this newborn ensured the safety of this child and surrendered the infant safely and legally in a safe haven baby box under Indiana’s Safe Haven Law. These parents are heroes as the safety of this child was the most important thing to these parents,” said Founder and CEO Monica Kelsey, who was also abandoned at birth. “Your determination to keep your child safe shines on through the face of this newborn.”

The Indiana Safe Haven law allows a parent to bring a child, 30 days old or younger to an employee at any hospital emergency room, manned fire station or law enforcement agency without facing prosecution for endangering or abandoning a child.

A parent can also use a safety device, such as a Baby Box, that is installed in the exterior wall of a fire station or hospital to ensure 100% anonymity for the parent. Once a baby is surrendered, the Indiana Department of Children Services (DCS) will facilitate an adoption for the baby to be placed in a permanent and loving home. This process usually takes between 30-45 days.