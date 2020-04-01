Child killed by gunfire from outside northeast side residence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed by gunfire from outside a home on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tell us someone called police to the 3000 block of North Tacoma Avenue near East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived they discovered a boy with at least one gunshot wound.

Medics transported the boy to Riley Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The boy died shortly after arrival.

Investigators said the child may have been an innocent victim of gunfire after someone fired shots outside his home. Police found numerous gun shell casings at the scene.

IMPD says they aren’t sure if it was a shootout, a drive-by, or some sort of gun fight in the street.

“What we do know are there were shots fired out into the street in the 3200 block of Tacoma. One of those rounds entered the home, struck the young boy about the body, and resulted in the young boy’s death,” IMPD Maj. Harold Turner said.

IMPD also tells us there were other people inside when this happened, but no one else was hurt.

Officers are asking anyone who lives in the area to call police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS if they saw something or heard anything.